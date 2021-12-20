Nedbank issues bond aimed at greening residential sector development

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), a division of Nedbank, has launched a first-of-its-kind R1.09 billion green residential development bond instrument in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), international blend finance investors and commercial investors. The bond issuance was launched on December 10 and was listed on the sustainability segment of the JSE.

The bank said the proceeds would go towards financing some of their existing and new residential property developer clients that were engaged in green design and certification of buildings in the low-to-middle-income residential space. The transaction tapped into blend financing channelled by a UK government sponsored programme called the Market Accelerator for Green Construction. “This will enable Nedbank to expand its portfolio of Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certified green residential housing developments in South Africa. Nedbank sees this as a growth node for the economy given the continued demand for housing, particularly at the affordable end, after the pandemic, and it will assist in improving the market’s access to green-accredited homes,” the bank said.