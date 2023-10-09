Nedbank non-executive resigns

THE Nedbank Group said on Friday that a non-executive director, Mteto Nyati, had resigned from the Nedbank and the Nedbank Group boards, with effect from today.
Nedbank said the resignation was due to increased capacity constraints. Mteto accordingly also stepped down as a member and chair of the group IT committee, and as a member of the Directors’ Affairs and group Risk and Capital Management committees.
Nedbank Group chairperson Daniel Mminele thanked Mteto for his contributions and the board wished him well for the future.
A further announcement on the appointment of a chairperson of the group IT committee would be made in due course, and board committees remain duly constituted.
BUSINESS REPORT