Nedbank offers contactless service to collect bank cards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN: Nedbank customers can collect their credit or debit cards without having to step into the bank. The 24/7 service offers customers a contactless and convenient way of banking as the social distancing requirements resulting from Covid-19 become a part of normal life. The lockers were initially launched in November 2019 with lockers at 46 branches, followed by 14 new installations in 2020 and an additional 150 new sites over the next three years. According to Dayalan Govender, Managing Executive: Card, Payments and Transactional at Nedbank, the bank’s innovative locker collection points are proving increasingly popular with clients of the bank who prefer to collect their credit and debit cards without having to enter a Nedbank branch, and at a time that is most convenient to them. The Nedbank lockers were originally conceptualised as a solution to the issues that have plagued traditional card deliveries and collections over the years.

Govender said: “Collections from lockers are not restricted to business hours, require no interaction with branch staff, and the cards retrieved from these secure holding points are automatically activated within five minutes of the client picking them up. All of which resulted in the Nedbank lockers becoming a preferred means of card collection for many of our clients during the Covid-19 crisis.”

According to Govender, Nedbank has received consistent positive reviews from clients who have used the service.

Clients who are Fica-compliant and choose to receive their cards from a Nedbank locker are sent an SMS with a unique PIN that they can then use to unlock the secure collection point and retrieve their card parcel.

They then have 48 hours from the time the parcel is delivered into the locker to retrieve it. If the card is not collected in the allotted time, it is moved into the branch as a security measure.

"Covid-19 highlighted the importance of secure and convenient banking services and the Nedbank lockers are just one of the many ways that we are responding to this requirement and delivering banking that is built around the lives and preferences of our clients,“ Govender said. | BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE