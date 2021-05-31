Nedbank offers final-year medical students no-cost professional banking for 2021

NEDBANK is offering South Africa’s final-year medical students all the benefits of a private-banking experience, at no cost to them.

The bank announced that the initiative aims to support medical students as medical professionals were front-line workers that were impacted massively by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nedbank national manager, medical professionals Coenie Smith said the offer would help the students optimise their finances, giving them more time to hone their skills and build their professional careers.

“The Nedbank medical professional offering is popular among young medical practitioners, most of whom appreciate the comprehensive private-banking solution it offers. This is supported by a dedicated relationship banker who has extensive insights into, and experience of, the challenges medical professionals face every day,” Smith said.

He said since the medical students’ challenges would not end at the end of the year, but might even intensify as these newly qualified medical professionals go on to do their internships, Nedbank would also extend the offer to medical interns in 2022, giving them a 50 percent discount on the bundled Young Professional offering until they turn 30 years of age.

“In addition to enjoying zero service fees for the rest of 2021, and the services of a dedicated banker, qualifying final-year medical students who take up the Nedbank Young Professional offering will also receive R1 000 back in cash when they take out vehicle finance with Nedbank between January and June 2022, and they have the option of a 100 percent home loan of up to R1.5 million from January,” Nedbank said.

“The Nedbank Young Professional bundle is essentially an opportunity to enjoy the many rewards, and valuable lifestyle and travel benefits, but more importantly for our nation’s aspiring young medical professionals, it is an opportunity to have one less thing to worry about, so that they can focus on getting their qualifications without having to juggle financial worries at the same time,” said Smith.

