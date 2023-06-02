Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nedbank seeks to employ a new CEO

File image: Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. IOL.

File image: Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. IOL.

Published 17m ago

Share

Nedbank announced on Friday that it was seeking a new Chief Executive as Mike Brown its CEO is set to retire after 30 years at the helm.

In its voluntary trading statement, the group said supported by a global search firm with strong domestic presence, it will commence a process to choose a successor to Brown.

The group said it had a strong track-record of effective leadership succession, and this process will consider both internal and external candidates.

"Mike, who is 57 years of age, continues to enjoy the total confidence of shareholders and the board.

"He will continue in his current CE role until such time as a successor has been chosen and will retire after an appointment has been made and a suitable handover process has been completed," the group said.

More on this

READ OUR LATEST ENERGY TODY MAG BELOW

According to the Nedbank's 2022 integrated report, in 2022, Brown received a guaranteed salary of R9.6 million, a cash bonus of R17 million (R9 million in shares) and a long-term incentive payout of R17 million.

The total package amounted to R43.6 million for the year.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mminelle, is starting his first day on the job on as the new chair.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

NedbankSouth AfricaCareersJobsFree Market EconomyStock MarketsFinance

Share

Recent stories by:

Dieketseng Maleke
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe