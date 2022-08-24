NEPI Rockcastle reports steady interim distributable earnings growth

NEPI Rockcastle’s distributable earnings per share for the six months to June 30 were 22.83 euro cents (R391), 29.4 percent higher than the distributable earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, of 17.64 euro cents, the REIT that owns retail properties in central and eastern Europe said in a trading statement yesterday.

“NEPI Rockcastle’s strong liquidity position supports a pay-out ratio of 100 percent of distributable earnings and the board of directors will consider the declaration of a dividend for the first half of 2022, following completion of the relocation to the Netherlands,” the group said.