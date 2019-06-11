Nepi will retain its dual primary listing on the JSE. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Nepi Rockcastle said on Monday that it would also list on A2X in Johannesburg on June 18, the seventh FTSE/JSE Top 40 company to list on the exchange. Nepi, which mainly owns shopping malls in central and eastern Europe, will retain its dual primary listings on the JSE and Euronex Amsterdam, where its shares will remain to be freely traded. The shares will also be available to be traded on the secondary A2X listing, from the listing date. Nepi bonds are listed on both the Irish and Bucharest stock exchanges.

A2X chief executive Kevin Brady said in an A2X website announcement that as an international property investment and development group, operating in more than 10 countries, Nepi’s listing was a great endorsement for the benefits of a secondary listing.

The listing brought the number of companies listed on A2X to 21 and the combined market capitalisation on the exchange now exceeded R2.3trillion.

Nepi Rockcastle’s chief executive Alex Morar said: “Listing as the largest property share on the A2X brings an additional R73 billion market capitalisation to the A2X."

BUSINESS REPORT