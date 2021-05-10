Nersa to oppose Eskom’s high court application on Regulatory Clearing account balance

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has decided to oppose the high court application filed by electricity utility Eskom against it, the energy regulator said on Monday.

Nersa cited factual matrix and applicable regulatory, and legal principles as reasons to oppose the application.

According to Nersa, it held a meeting on April 28, and it resolved to oppose the high court application to review and set aside the Energy Regulator’s decision of the approval of a Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) balance of R13.271 billion for the 2018/19 financial year, and the Energy Regulator’s decision to grant Eskom's supplementary revenue balance of R1.288bn in respect of the 2018/19 financial year.

The regulator said it had received Eskom’s judicial review application on April 12.

“Nersa further considered the impact of Eskom’s continuous court review applications on the government’s economic recovery plans, as well as hardships on customers,” it said.

Nersa called upon interested stakeholders to join it in opposing the review application if they considered that the court decision might negatively affect them.

The regulator said it would be opposing the judicial review application within the required time frame and process.

