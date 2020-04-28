Nestlé Egypt suspends operations at factory due to Covid-19 infections

CAPE TOWN - Multinational food and beverage group Nestlé has suspended production at one of its dry goods factories in Egypt following the discovery of several cases of Covid-19 among its employees, reported online news publication, Egypt Independent.

The company confirmed it had temporarily suspended production at its 6th October factory in Giza, but did not provide further details on the number of infections or date of the discovery.

According to Daily News Egypt, the company said it was undertaking all the necessary measures to sanitise and disinfect the plant, in collaboration with the national department of health, before resuming operations.

The multinational reiterated that the health and safety of employees was its number one priority. It said that since the beginning of the pandemic, it had been "working hard" to provide safe food and beverages to customers.

Nestlé strove to maintain the highest global standards of safety and quality, it said. Social distancing rules were in place for employees, as was the wearing of face masks and sterilising of hands.