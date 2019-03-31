Now in their fifth year, the awards recognise top performing suppliers who have demonstrated an industry leading commitment to sustainable supply chain management.

Massmart Sustainability Executive Alexander Haw said, "Nestlé’s Zero Water manufacturing facility in Mossel Bay, Western Cape is an incredible example of outstanding environmental stewardship and sets the company apart as leader in sustainability. The company saved an impressive 168 million litres of water through this zero water technology dairy manufacturing facility".





Since 2009 Massmart has worked closely with suppliers to understand and track the progress they are making in ensuring their products are manufactured sustainably.





To date, the group has profiled and benchmarked the environmental practices of more than 2000 suppliers through focused advocacy surveys and environmental assessments. These cover, among other things: packaging rationalisation, water conservation, operational energy efficiency, environmental product attributes, third-party certification and biodiversity impact mitigation.





"We have always maintained that we want our customers to walk into our stores and trust that we have carefully considered the products on our shelves, and have ensured that they have been produced and sourced sustainably. We know that we cannot do this alone, which is why we work closely with our suppliers to ensure that the products we sell are designed and manufactured in an environmentally-thoughtful manner," said Haw.





To be considered for the awards, suppliers had to have operations located in South Africa, have publicly disclosed information confirming survey feedback and they must not have received environmental sanctions or censure within the past twelve months.





Meet the finalists:





The finalist’s assessment process included an environmental self-assessment survey, stakeholder input from leading environmental NGOs and site visits to verify their survey feedback. The finalists include:





1. Backsberg Wines

2. Coca-Cola beverages SA

3. Avondale Wines

4. Distell

5. L’Oreal

6. Mondi

7. Sappi

8. Woodlands Dairy:





At the awards ceremony, these top performing suppliers were honoured for their commitment to sustainable supply chain management and Nestlé was named the overall winner for 2018.





Haw concluded, "The finalists have been outstanding in their efforts to incorporate sustainable practices in the way that they run their operations and design their products. Although the size and nature of their businesses differ significantly, they have been able to derive benefit through considered, holistic sustainability interventions that have materially lessened their collective footprints".



