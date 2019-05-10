CAPE TOWN – Multi-award-winning international sports equipment retailer, Net World Sports, has launched a new website to better serve customers in South Africa with their products that have graced the likes of the UK’s Premier League, the US’s Major League Soccer and the Australian A-League. With more than 5 000 products spanning across a range of sports such as soccer, cricket, golf, tennis and rugby, Net World Sports is the world’s best retailer within the industry.

Founder & chief executive of Net World Sports, Alex Lovén said: “I’m hugely excited to announce we have launched a South African website. We have had our eyes on the South African market for some time now after receiving orders from customers through our .com website, as well as Amazon and eBay platforms. Now, with a country specific website, our customers’ experience with us, from shopping right through to delivery, will be even better as they receive content tailored specifically to them, as well as the most up-to-date shipping times and costs.

“With products available for practically every single sport, we can, and do, cater for everyone. We’ve supplied Manchester United’s AON Complex with our own-brand FORZA Soccer Goals, the All England Lawn Tennis Club with ground equipment and Somerset County Cricket Club with training equipment. We want to make Net World Sports’ products accessible to customers in all corners of the globe and with the launch of this new website, we’re another step closer to achieving this goal.”

With customer experience at the heart of everything Net World Sports does, the e-commerce company is open between 7am to midnight Monday to Friday and 10am – 6pm on weekends. With a view to becoming a 24/7 operation, Net World Sports want to offer an unrivalled experience for all customers, no matter where they are in the world, to reach their team via email, over the phone or on live chat around the clock.

Founded in 2009 by Alex Lovén, Net World Sports is one of the world’s biggest-selling soccer goal manufacturers. With a R374 000 000 turnover that’s growing year on year, Net World Sports has received various business accolades and is the current International Business Award winner for “Fastest-Growing Company of the Year – In Europe”, ranking alongside the likes of global logistics company DHL.

