Net1 appoints a CEO in a new position for its Southern Africa operations

CAPE TOWN - NET1 HAS appointed Lincoln Mali as CEO of Net1 Southern Africa, a new position for the company, a statement said yesterday.

An accomplished financial services executive with more than 25 years in the industry, Mali makes the move to Net1 from his role as Standard Bank Group’s Group Card and Payments Head.

Mali also chairs the board of directors of Diners Club South Africa and is a member of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Business Council for Visa.

He will join Net1 on May 1, 2021. Net1 chairman Jabu Mabuza said Mali had a strong track record in consumer and merchant financial services across South Africa and 16 other African countries.

“Furthermore, he is a highly ethical business leader who is strongly aligned with Net1’s vision and mission," said Mabuza.