Net1 recently delayed its annual results to wait for more clarity on Cell C and then said it had written down to zero the value of its stake of the embattled mobile network, which last week reported a R8bn loss in the year to June, hit by impairments.
Net1 reported a $19.75m impairment loss and a further impairment loss of $12.79m on Cedar Cell.
Chief executive Herman Kotzé said on Friday that the company had stabilised the business in South Africa and was focused on returning to growth and profitability in fiscal 2020.
“Going forward, we are returning to our roots of providing innovative and affordable financial technology and services offerings to the unbanked and underbanked as well as leveraging our deep expertise in cryptography and secure transactions to introduce new and relevant products,” Kotzé said.