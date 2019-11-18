JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Netcare Ltd said on Monday its first-half results for 2020 would take a hit from hospital network arrangements and reported higher full-year headline earnings per share, in line with its forecast.
The private hospital firm said headline earnings per share more than tripled to 165.9 cents for the year ended Sept. 30, compared to last year when its earnings were hit by costs related to selling its interests in UK’s BMI Healthcare.
Adjusted HEPS rose to 171.2 cents, compared to 158.1 cents last year. Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.