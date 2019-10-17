This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Netflix app on an iPhone in New York. Netflix reports financial results Wednesday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

INTERNATIONAL - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) added slightly more paying subscribers than Wall Street expected in the third quarter, a relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and Apple prepare to ramp up the streaming video wars.

The results for July through September represented a rebound from the previous quarter when Netflix lost U.S. streaming customers for the first time in eight years and missed targets for overseas subscribers. Shares of Netflix rose 9.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $312.69.





That performance, combined with concerns about new competitors, had weighed on Netflix shares, which had fallen 21% from the last earnings report through regular trading on Wednesday.





For the third quarter, Netflix was boosted by new seasons of shows such as “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why.” The company added 6.77 million paid customers around the globe, topping the nearly 6.7 million average expectation of analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.