New AI tool to help SMEs predict future market changes

Machine learning and AI has been sold as an expensive supercar, an occasional toy for the wealthy to flaunt their fortune. That’s a lie. Artificial intelligence is more like a bakkie: a tool that can help most businesses and adaptable enough to suit a wide variety of needs. The assumption is that AI must be custom built to align with the business goals and that means employing a specialised team. However, the reality is far more democratic than most business owners think and the thing about technology, it gets cheaper over time. “We started small, so we know that most SMMEs can’t afford to do big data research. That’s why we built one of the biggest AI services on the continent,” said Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA. SocialListener is a software solution that can identify trends through an innovative internet search algorithm. The AI engine can identify content related to the search terms and industry focus, so business owners can quickly get deep insight into what actual customers are saying about their product, or get a snapshot on global trends.

“Our AI engine creates a dashboard tailored to our clients’ specific needs. Because our interests are so varied in our company, we’ve trained the machine learning algorithm on a vast number of search variables and have refined the customer experience to surface the relevant information within about six clicks,” says Germishuys.

This AI tool will search across all the Google listings in articles and social posts for those keywords and return a contextualised list of findings. From there it’s a matter of sorting the data fields to meet your needs.

Integrating artificial intelligence into businesses moves the work from reacting to market forces to predicting future market changes and strategising the response to those changes.

Three solutions AI can create for any enterprise:

Speed up research and development:

Marketing secrets revealed:

Scale to your needs:

SMMEs don’t have the manpower to sift through data therefore, off-the-shelf AI solutions are a shortcut to the small revelations that creates big business.

