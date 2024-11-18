New Chairman for Kunste Onbeperk Board

Christo van der Rheede is the new Chairman of the Kunste Onbeperk Board. This was announced by the outgoing Chairman, Crispin Sonn, on Friday during the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kunste Onbeperk at Die Neelsie in Oudtshoorn. Olga Wyngaard was announced as Deputy Chairperson.

Both Sonn and Ismail Mahomed’s terms on the Board ended during the AGM. Charlene Lackay, known for her work in the media and creative industries and currently working in communication and corporate sustainability and Cristal Peterson, hails from Mossel Bay and current Marketing Director at the Stellenbosch University with a passion for promoting the arts in especially higher education, joined the Board in September 2024. Johan Allers, appointed as the Executive Mayor of the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality in August 2024, serves on the Board as ex-officio representative on behalf of the Oudtshoorn community, as with previous Mayors.

Van der Rheede is the current CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation and was the CEO of Agri SA from October 2020 to September 2023, after he was appointed as Deputy Director here in 2015. He is the Adjunct Professor of the University of the Free State Business School since October 2023, serves on the Board of the ATKV and is a former principal and teacher. Van der Rheede has served on the Kunste Onbeperk Board since November 2022.

“It is a special privilege to be named Chairman of Kunste Onbeperk. After years of involvement, first as committee member, later as Board Member and now as Chairman, I look forward to continuing building on the incredible legacy of my predecessor, Crispin Sonn, outgoing Board members and the staff, under the capable leadership of Hugo Theart,” Van der Rheede said. He further stated that, to him, the KKNK has always been more than just an arts festival. “It is the sum of artistry, creativity, artistic excellence, aesthetics, constructive debate, inclusive economic and human development, wealth creation, nation building and enjoyable gathering. We are grateful to the residents of Oudtshoorn who allow us to present the festival in their town annually. Our sincere gratitude to all enthusiasts of the arts who visit the festival every year and all the sponsors that generously support the festival. It is your festival. Help us to unlock new opportunities, to present the festival sustainably and to unite South Africa in its diversity – through the creative arts in Afrikaans,” he further added.

Sonn said he is grateful for what they achieved as a Board during the seven years of his term, as well as for all the people he met along the way. “I know that Christo and his new Board will take the KKNK and Kunste Onbeperk’s projects to new heights. Over the past seven years I learnt a lot from Hugo and his colleagues, and we worked together as a Board to implement processes that made the machine run smoother. The Board fulfils their roles diligently and steps in to make difficult decisions as and when necessary.” “Many thanks to all the audiences who support the KKNK, Klein Karoo Klassique, Teksmark and all our projects. For us, your delight is enough compensation. Furthermore, thank you very much to everyone who supported me. I say goodbye knowing that Kunste Onbeperk is in good hands and hearts,” he added.

The Kunste Onbeperk Board for the upcoming term is: Christo van der Rheede (Chairman),

Olga Wyngaard (Deputy Chairperson),

Charlene Lackay, Cristal Peterson, Johan Allers and Denver Moses (representative of the Western Cape Government), Theresa Olivier (representative of Media24), Mariné van Brakel (independent non-executive Director)

and Hugo Theart (CEO and Artistic Director). Kunste Onbeperk is a non-profit organisation that presents the KKNK and Klein Karoo Klassique in Oudtshoorn annually, as well as a multidisciplinary community project Karoo Kaarte, since 2021. Other arts related projects like Teksmark are also presented and various theatre productions are produced for national runs.