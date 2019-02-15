City Lodge Hotel Group Photo: John Woodroof

JOHANNESBURG - A new concept hotel with the City Lodge Hotel Group’s brand is to be developed in Waterfall City in Midrand. Construction of the 168-room hotel in terms of a land and building lease agreement with JSE-listed property company Attacq and the Barrow Group, was expected to commence next month with completion expected in October next year.

The hotel will feature 10 levels and include a rooftop bar/function area and a 100-seater conference facility, have 160 rooms and eight suites, meeting rooms, a swimming pool and a gym.

The City Lodge Hotel group already has a 149-room City Lodge Hotel within the Waterfall City mixed use residential, office and commercial area. Andrew Widegger, the chief executive of the City Lodge Hotel Group, said yesterday that with the Waterfall City node growing strongly, they were extremely excited about the prospects for this Courtyard Hotel, which would showcase a new concept that their group research had shown would be popular with their core market. The new hotel will be the sixth Courtyard Hotel within the group.

- BUSINESS REPORT