New EU plant regulations a bane for South Africa’s citrus exports, puts 140 000 jobs at risk

THE Western Cape MEC for Agriculture Ivan Meyer has asked the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development(Darlld) Minister Thoko Didiza to urgently intervene on the European Union’s (EU) recent plant regulations. In a letter, Meyer said: “The Western Cape is marked by the largest growth in soft citrus plantings (40 percent), followed by Eastern Cape (30 percent) and Limpopo accounting for 24 percent of total soft citrus production in the country.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The MEC said South Africa’s citrus industry stands out, locally and internationally, with regards to its export-led growth and employment creation. “South Africa is the second largest citrus exporter in the world and accounts for 10 percent of global exports. Two-thirds of citrus production is exported as fresh fruit, generating 95 percent of total citrus earnings per annum and supporting substantial employment creation. This has also provided the basis for the industry’s strong growth in earnings over the past two decades.” According to Meyer, the citrus industry created substantial employment across the different activities in the value chain from production, pack-houses, marketing and logistics, and upstream in tree nurseries and other input supplies.

He said that in 2019, the growing and pack-house activities employed an estimated 112 000 workers, with an additional 1 650 workers at the nursery level contributing around 12 percent to total employment in agriculture. “As the Western Cape is accounting for 53 percent of all agricultural exports in South Africa, the sustainability, growth and market access of our fruit, in particular citrus, is of pivotal importance to this province,” Meyer said. “However, the industry is under severe threat as the announcement of the new EU regulations, which apply from July 14, 2022, require that imports of citrus fruit must undergo specified mandatory cold treatment processes and precooling steps for specific periods, up to 25 days of cold treatment, before importation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) has reported that these new regulations could see 3.2 million cartons (worth more than R600 million) of South African citrus fruit currently heading to the region being destroyed by authorities.” He said authorities were trying to enforce these new regulations a mere 23 days after publication, making it impossible for South African growers to comply. “It furthermore highlights how unjustified and discriminatory practices this legislation is. European consumers will inevitably pay higher prices, and our citrus producers and local rural workers ultimately will be paying the price of this untimely decision. Furthermore, 140 000 jobs sustained by the citrus industry are at risk. Given the current economic challenges and unemployment rate in South Africa, we can ill afford this crisis to impact our citrus industry and its workers.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The CGA said that the South African citrus industry boasted a proud record of adherence to pest and disease control measures of international importers and markets. Earlier this week, Agricultural Business Chamber chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said that citrus, which in 2021, was the top exportable agricultural product in South Africa, valued at $1.8bn or 15 percent of the overall exports of $12.4bn, was facing constraints in the EU. He said the EU was one of the leading markets, alongside the UK. “Hence, we should be concerned as a country that the recent changes in plant regulations in the EU will likely have a detrimental impact on the citrus industry.”