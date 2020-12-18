New headwinds for MTN in Nigeria as authorities tighten deadline for SIMs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - MTN, AFRICA’s mobile giant, traded lower yesterday following news that Nigerian authorities had given mobile operators a tight deadline of two weeks to block all SIM cards that were not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN). The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday told network operators in that country to suspend registration of new SIMs, and that subscribers were required to provide a valid NIN to update SIM registration records between yesterday and December 30. The NCC said all SIMs without NINs were to be blocked from the networks after the deadline, and that a ministerial task force comprising Communications and Digital Minister Isa Ali Ibrahim and all the chief executives as members was to monitor compliance by all networks. “Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating licence,” the NCC said. MTN Nigeria has 75 million customers and is the biggest mobile operator in that country.

MTN Nigeria chief executive Ferdi Moolman told an investor conference yesterday that the directive meant neither the company nor its competitors could register new subscribers, suggesting that market share should remain relatively stable.

“The momentum to achieve double-digit service revenue growth remains intact. The impact on earnings is difficult to estimate at this point in time,” said Moolman, adding that “the directive enabled the industry, including MTN, to play a meaningful role in driving the solution for this issue.”

Asked whether the two-week timeline would be extended, Moolman said the authorities had set up a task team which would get together within the next two weeks to understand the industry’s challenges.

“All indications are that it would need to be extended, given the complexity and the size of the work that needs to be done,” said Moolman.

The NIN is an 11-digit number that is uniquely generated after successful enrolment, and adds holders to the national database that allows access to government services.

MTN Nigeria chief operating office Mazen Mroue said the group had been granted a licence to enrol customers on NIN on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission as well as verify their status at their service centres. Mroue said MTN Nigeria had placed an order for 14 000 biometix devices to capture enrolments that were expected to arrive in the coming two weeks.

“We have already been positioning and preparing for this process,” he said, adding the order for the 14 000 devices pre-dated the latest directive. Mroue said that the 14 000 devices could complete 4 NIN registrations per hour per device, and in an 8-hour day all the 14 000 devices can capture

458 000 NIN enrolments a day.

MTN said they embraced and supported the government’s push to broaden NIN enrolment and “we are complying with the directive.

“We will continue to engage with relevant authorities on the matter to establish the implementation process

and timelines for execution. We will endeavour to ensure a seamless process to the benefit of our 75 million customers in Nigeria. We remain committed to contributing to Nigerian economy,” said MTN Group.

MTN shares closed 7.32 percent lower at R61.44 on the JSE yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT