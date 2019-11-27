The problems at New Look have added to Wiese’s woes after the implosion at furniture retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV, where he stepped down as chairman after an accounting scandal. Earlier this month he said he’d also retire from Shoprite Holdings Ltd., whose shares have fallen 37% this year amid a shareholder backlash against his position as chairman and the company’s biggest investor.





As part of Brait’s restructuring plan, Wiese will invest up to 1 billion rand in an equity raising while EPE Capital Partners’ Ethos Private Equity will take a stake in the firm and manage its portfolio. Brait will also buy back some of its convertible bonds and refinance a revolving credit facility. Brait said the plan will reduce its net debt by as much as 5.3 billion rand.





Virgin Active





The company said it will also adopt a new strategy focused on returning capital to shareholders over the next five years. That could involve the sale of assets including Virgin Active, a large holding in Iceland Foods, the U.K. frozen food retailer, and a stake in New Look.





After the recapitalization of Brait, a new board will be proposed to shareholders for approval.





Shares of the company, which also owns the South African maker of Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour, fell the most in four months. The stock has slumped 52% this year and is heading for a fourth year of significant declines.





Brait earlier also reported a smaller loss in the six months through September at 127 million euros ($140 million), from 235 million euro a year earlier.





BLOOMBERG