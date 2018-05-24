







This new facility will manufacture Mahindra's Pik-Up range of single and double cab-bakkies. When the facility is functional at full capacity it will be able to produce 4000 vehicles a year.





The trial production of the facility began in May 2018 and will begin with full production in July 2018. The facility employs 25 people that were previously unemployed with 80% of them being locals.





KZN MEC Sihle Zikalala inside the facility. Photo: Zanele Zulu

The staff received training in partnership with global Mahindra&Mahindra group and AIH Logistics and they will be sent to India for further training if need be. According to the MEC, the staff employed at the facility come from rural townships and areas across KZN.





The MEC said besides the job opportunities this facility is important for economic development. Zikalala added that the facility is an R95 million investment and it will inject growth into the economies of both South African and the province.





Speaking about business confidence the MEC said, "It continues to show that as KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa we are a conducive place for investors to invest".





The Indian High Commissioner also spoke at the opening of the facility. She said, " We are absolutlely delighted that Mahindra opened an assembly unit here".





Inside the new Mahindra manufacturing facility. Photo: Zanele Zulu

Kamboj also spoke about future partnerships between India and South Africa. She touched on the recent South African India Summit saying that the objective is to double trade and investment figures from $10 billion to $20 billion in the next five years.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

