New season of ‘House Of The Dragon’ breathes more fire than first season

There is no other business like show business, and the moment fans have been patiently waiting for has arrived. The highly anticipated television series is finally upon us and I was lucky to get a sneak peek into the first four episodes, courtesy of HBO’s home in South Africa, Showmax.

The first season of “House of the Dragon” took the world by storm, throwing viewers and fans of the multi-award-winning series, “Game of Thrones”, back to the hustle and bustle of Westeros, the shores of Dragonstone and the icy wall in the north near Winterfell. The second season of “House of the Dragon” flies express to Showmax and M-Net from June 17, 2024. The Emmy-winning first season was named Best TV Series – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes and Best TV Series at Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Awards for the best-reviewed show of 2022.

Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood”, “House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. The early episodes of the new season ease you back into the real, allowing the viewer to re-familiairise with characters and draw into the storyline. After King Aegon Il’s coronation, Alicent and Rhaenyra cling to fading memories of their old friendship as their opposing factions gear up for civil war.

Matt Smith is back in his Critics Choice-nominated role as Daemon Targaryen, as is Emma D’Arcy in her Golden Globe-nominated role as Rhaenyra Targaryen and multi-award-winner Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Smith’s character of Daemon does not disappoint and picks up right from where we left him in the first season, always allowing his intrusive thoughts to govern him. D’Arcy and Cooke continue to deliver stellar performances, allowing the viewer to easily connect with emotions portrayed by the actresses.

The new cast this season includes Bafta nominee Abubakar Salim (Father in “Raised by Wolves”) as Alyn of Hull and Gayle Rankin (Sheila the She-Wolf in “GLOW”) as Alys Rivers. With a perfect mix, including the dragons in the show, surrounded by plots of lies, deceit and many more, fans will not be disappointed with this season, as the first four episodes is almost perfectly paced and sets up for another good season of the show. Watch the trailer for season two below: