New youth portal to drive employment and entrepreneurship

DURBAN - ACTIVATE! Academy has launched Zimele Africa, a youth portal to assist young people with understanding business and preparing them for the workplace as well as to start their own businesses as entrepreneurs.

ACTIVATE! Academy is a the free education arm of leading South African youth NGO, ACTIVATE! Change Drivers.

Through the portal, youth can be inspired and encouraged to build their futures through a series of articles and conversations – whether it is by furthering their skills/education, starting their own businesses or starting work.

Zimele Africa is a free online resource with information and advice from experienced educators, news and inspirational stories about the youth and written by the youth, plus mentorship from young business leaders.

The goal of the portal is to get the youth confident, hopeful and working either for themselves or on a career path in a business.