Next round of speakers for PSG's Think Big series - André de Ruyter, Moeletsi Mbeki, Tracey Davies and international guest Lawrence Hatheway

After a short break, and back by popular demand, PSG’s Think Big webinars are continuing, with an exciting new line-up. “We’ve added to our collection of bigger picture thinkers to delve deeper into topics like the US election and the future of our own economic and political climate,” says Tracy Hirst, PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer. The US Election Global economist, Lawrence Hatheway will be a special guest in the series, in conversation with PSG Wealth’s Chief Investment Officer, Adriaan Pask. The US election is a hot topic given how enormous the impact of the outcome will be, whoever the winner is. The candidates are running almost neck and neck, so the winner is not a foregone conclusion. The first webinar discussion with Hatheway on 13 October will look at the state of affairs leading up to the vote, and the second on 10 November will assess the outcome of the election. Lawrence has over 25 years’ experience as an economist and multi-asset investment professional. He is co-founder of Jackson Hole Economics, which offers commentary and analysis on the global economy, policy and politics, and their implications for capital markets.

Moeletsi Mbeki on South Africa

Mbeki will address the current economic and political landscape on 27 October. A director of many companies, he has recently co-authored A Manifesto for Social Change: How to Save South Africa, with his niece Dr Nobantu Mbeki. He is Deputy Chairman of the South African Institute for International Affairs (SAIIA); an independent think-tank based at the University of the Witwatersrand and is a member of the council of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which is based in London.

Eskom: where to from here?

André de Ruyter, Eskom’s Group Chief Executive will share where to next for the power utility on 24 November, which is sure to spark some interesting debate. Over a 30-year career, André has plied his trade both locally and internationally in various portfolios in the energy space. He took over as Group CE of Eskom in January this year.

Shareholder activism and ESG

The series winds up on 8 December with a discussion with Tracey Davies, Director of Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism and responsible investment organisation. Tracey will cover ESG issues and the intersection between them: inequality, climate change and diversity and transformation.

Award-winning journalist Bruce Whitfield will host the discussions with guests other than Hatheway in the series. “I feel so privileged to be tapping into some of the country’s sharpest minds and look forward to sharing those conversations with you,” he says.

“We’re delighted to consistently have excellent speakers who continue to make us Think Big about where the world is, and where it could be going. To make viewing of the webinars more convenient for those who have returned to the office, we’ve also implemented a new time slot from 10-11am while remaining on Tuesdays,” Hirst says.

To book your free, virtual seat for PSG’s Think Big sessions, please sign up here: www.psg.co.za/support/webinars/think-big-with-psg?

The line-up for the new series is as follows:

Tuesday 13 October 10h00 - 11h00

Topic: The future of the global economy, with insights pre the US elections

Lawrence Hatheway, Global economist and multi-asset investment professional

Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer, PSG Wealth

Tuesday 27 October 10h00 – 11h00

Topic: The future of South Africa’s economic and political climate

Moeletsi Mbeki, Political analyst, author and entrepreneur

Ronald King, Head: Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs

Tuesday 10 November 10h00 – 11h00

Topic: The future of the global economy, with insights post the US elections

Lawrence Hatheway, Global economist and multi-asset investment professional

Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer, PSG Wealth

Tuesday 24 November 10h00 – 11h00

Topic: The future of Eskom

André de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Johannes Theron, Chief Operating Officer, PSG Distribution

Tuesday 8 December 10h00 – 11h00

Topic: The future of South Africa’s environmental, social and governance climate

Tracey Davies, Director of Just Share, a non-profit shareholder activism and responsible investment firm

Anet Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, PSG Asset Management

It’s not too late to catch-up on past webinar discussions in the Think Big series here. A wide range of topics cover sport, the future of commercial property, entrepreneurship, the stock market and more.