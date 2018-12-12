A Nigerian judge adjourned a hearing over an $8.1bn dispute between MTN and the central bank until 22 January. File Photo: IOL



JOHANNESBURG - A Nigerian judge adjourned on Wednesday a hearing over an $8.1 billion dispute between South African telecoms giant MTN and the central bank until Jan. 22.

The dispute is over the transfer of $8.1 billion of funds which Nigeria’s central bank said the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign-exchange regulations. MTN has denied any wrongdoing.





Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market, accounting for a third of the South African company’s annual core profit. The mobile phone network serves 56 million people in Nigeria.