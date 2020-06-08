Ninety One raising fund for virus-hit South African firms

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety One Plc is raising a recovery fund to invest in South African companies struggling with the economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus.





The firm is targeting 10 billion rand ($595 million) and will market the fund to institutional investors in South Africa, according to a statement from the firm. The Ninety One SA Recovery Fund will invest in public and private equity as well as debt, with an investment horizon of at least 18 months.



