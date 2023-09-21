No injuries after Sars branch catches fire

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said yesterday that it confirmed that a fire broke out at its branch in Rissik Street, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. In a statement, Sars said all staff and taxpayers were immediately evacuated and no one incurred any serious injuries.

“The fire was successfully extinguished due to the prompt and efficient response by fire rescue services,” it said. According to Sars, as a result of the fire, Sars has suspended its services at the Rissik Street Branch and will provide services virtually. Taxpayers are urged to book an appointment for assistance via the Sars website at www.sars.gov.za. “Those who want to visit our offices can make an appointment to visit either Randburg or Alberton branches. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” it said.

Sars said Commissioner Edward Kieswetter thanked the fire and medical emergency personnel who assisted in containing the damage and treating those affected. “The cause and extent of the fire is unknown at this stage and will be investigated,” it said. According to reports, Sars claimed that none of their files were damaged in the fire as most of their records had been digitised.