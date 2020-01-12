Nominations open for inaugural Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Awards









CAPE TOWN – Nominations for the inaugural Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Awards have officially opened. Since 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies edition has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping societies. In 2019, Fast Company South Africa recognised more than 30 organisations in South Africa with this prestigious honour, from the largest companies across the world to small startups with just a few employees. This year, Fast Company has taken its Most Innovative Companies edition a giant leap forward, introducing a conference and awards gala to coincide with the publication of its Most Innovative Companies magazine.

The conference will bring together South African innovators and innovative companies under one roof to map out how innovation can enable South Africa to achieve its National Development Goals as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030.

The conference will serve as a platform for companies to share how their innovative solutions can enable the country to achieve its goals.

The awards gala will celebrate the cream of the crop of companies innovating across a range of sectors. Twenty-five finalists will be chosen from the nominations and five companies will be awarded as the most innovative.

Whether you’re a fintech institution that’s developed an easy, cashless way to pay, an app development company that’s introduced an innovative solution to a common challenge, or a start-up trying to make life a little easier for South Africans, all nominations are welcome.

You can nominate your company, or a company you feel deserves to be honoured at the inaugural conference and awards gala, by visiting fastcompany.co.za and clicking on the Most Innovative Companies banner.

Companies are also invited to apply to be part of the innovation exhibition at the conference, which will take place at CTICC2 on March 5, 2020.

BUSINESS REPORT