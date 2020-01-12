CAPE TOWN – Nominations for the inaugural Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Awards have officially opened.
Since 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies edition has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping societies.
In 2019, Fast Company South Africa recognised more than 30 organisations in South Africa with this prestigious honour, from the largest companies across the world to small startups with just a few employees.
This year, Fast Company has taken its Most Innovative Companies edition a giant leap forward, introducing a conference and awards gala to coincide with the publication of its Most Innovative Companies magazine.