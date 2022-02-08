Non-executive directors on the JSE board are still mostly white men

RACIAL and gender diversity continue to be key themes for required change on South African boards, according to an annual research survey on non-executive directors of listed companies that was conducted by professional services firm PwC. Of the South African non-executive directors (including chairpersons), most non-executive directors (50 percent) were white, with black Africans making up 40 percent. Indian/Asians made up 6 percent and coloureds 4 percent.

The representation of black Africans and whites as non-executive chairpersons increased to 35 percent from 32 percent, and to 58 percent from 52 percent respectively, while the Indian/Asian and coloured categories decreased to 4 percent from 11 percent in 2020, and to 2 percent from 5 percent in 2020, respectively. Male non-executive directors (68 percent) were still favoured, albeit it slightly improved on the report’s findings last year, which reflected a 71 percent male to 29 percent female split. There was also an improvement in companies of different sizes, with large caps having 64 percent (2020: 68 percent) male non-executive directors, medium caps having 63 percent (2020: 66 percent) and small caps having 72 percent male (2020: 74 percent) non-executive directors.

In terms of industries, the trends were consistent with those of the overall JSE analysis with the exception of basic materials, health care, industrials and real estate, where the number of male non-executive directors (NEDs) had increased since 2020. This report found that 1 955 non-executive directors served on the boards of active JSE-listed companies in 2021, 151 fewer than there were in 2021. The average tenure for NEDs remained unchanged at six years. As of October 31, 2021, chairpersons were paid a median of R905 000. This was down from a median of R934 000 in 2020. However, the median remuneration of lead independent directors was up in 2021 from R723 000 to R811 000.

Average remuneration of NEDs rose to R620 00 from R554 000. With talent retention an issue, PwC Reward Practice co-lead and director in PwC’s People and Organisation division, Andreas Horak, said proposed amendments to the Companies Act, which seeks to place more power in the hands of shareholders when voting on remuneration, could further jeopardise companies’ ability to retain talent. “We have seen support for executive remuneration decisions decreasing and shareholders pushing back on many issues. As a result, boards can feel hesitant about making decisions they believe will increase organisational agility and sustainability.”

He said embedding ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues was now core to business strategy and success, not a “reporting issue” to fix. “To get this right, boards that are confident, well-informed of present and future risks and are prepared to take courageous action in line with a well defined purpose are what will take business and our economy forward,” he said. Shareholders and media commentators appeared to lack empathy for the “war for talent” argument, the report found, but trends reflecting increases of retention awards and sign-on bonuses showed that companies were struggling to retain key talent even as executive pay remains a contentious issue – especially in the context of South Africa’s inequality.