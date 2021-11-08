Non-profit company Seriti Institute launches a support fund to assist small business impacted by July unrest

The Seriti Institute has announced that it will assist small businesses that were directly affected by the July civil unrest in Gauteng. With the support from the Industrial Development Corporation, the institute will recognise small businesses which were affected and help them recover economically.

The Seriti Institute is a non-profit development facilitation agency that focuses on assisting communities and the organisation’s social partners to accomplish their goals. The non-profit company does this by creating innovative, sustainable, and far-reaching solutions to enhance socio-economic impact. This black-women-led organisation was founded in 2009 with the aim to serve and develop disadvantaged communities. South Africa’s largest civil unrest since the apartheid regime began on July 8 this year when former president Zuma began serving what was to be his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The protests first broke out in KwaZulu-Natal with demonstrators calling for his release. The riots spread throughout the province and led to Gauteng residents also taking to the streets in support of the #FreeJacobZuma campaign. These demonstrations quickly involved widespread looting and vandalism. The unrest lasted for eight days and left at least 215 people dead and 2 500 arrested. The South African Property Owners Association evaluated that the unrest cost South Africa's national economy at R50 billion.