Northam flags annual earnings to likely surge by more than 300%

NORTHAM Platinum flagged that its earnings would likely surge by more than 300 percent in the year to the end of June. “The group expects to deliver a solid set of financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021, underpinned by production growth and an increase in PGM (platinum group metals) commodity prices, despite the backdrop of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic,” said Northam.

Northam, which operates the Zondereinde Mine in Limpopo and the Booysendal Mine in Mpumalanga, expects basic earnings a share to surge by up to 337.5 percent representing 2 712.8 cents. Headline earnings a share are expected to increase by as much as 338.9 percent to 2718.9c. Northam benefited from strong prices and the softening of the rand during the half-year to the end of December 2020.