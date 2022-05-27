Northam launches application to the Competition Tribunal to intervene in Implats’ Royal Bafokeng deal

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has announced that Northam Platinum has launched an application to the Competition Tribunal to intervene in the approval process for Impala Platinum’s acquisition of its stake. Northam's move has shifted essential dates and times relating to its offer to RBPlat. This led to the closing date of Implats’ offer to all shareholders to be changed from 17 June to 18 July.

Story continues below Advertisement

The deadline for the transaction to be finalised is now 8 August. In November, Northam announced that it made a strategic investment by acquiring a significant shareholding in RBPlat. It acquired a 34.65 percent, and a bidding war ensued with Impala Platinum, which offered to buy out all RBPlat shareholders and, to date, has acquired 37.83% of the shares. The deal, however, requires approval from South Africa’s competition authorities.

The Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the transaction be approved. Implats said the Competition Commission’s positive recommendation, the parties were informed on May 18, 2022, that Northam Platinum Holdings Limited intends to make an application to intervene in the Competition Tribunal approval processes. "Implats and RBPlat are currently progressing the proceedings before the Competition Tribunal and are in the process of engaging with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition regarding the public interest considerations applicable to the Mandatory Offer," RBPlats said.

Story continues below Advertisement