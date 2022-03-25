Northam Platinum’s shares dive as it flags slower sales volumes and higher than inflation cost increases

Northham Platinum’s share price slid yesterday despite the platinum producer flagging that it expected its interims to ramp up to 65 percent, while warning that it faced lower sales volumes and higher than inflation cost increases. In late afternoon trade it was nearly 6 percent lower at R238.50.

Northam, South Africa’s fourth-largest platinum producer, said released its trading update for the six months ended December 31, 2021, and forecast that its headline earnings would be 931 cents per share to 991.5 cents per share, higher up between 55.3 percent and 65.3 percent. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 19.1 percent to R6.4 billion. The group’s equivalent refined metal from own operations decreased marginally to 351 359 ounces 4E, compared to the previous year's 352 741 ounces 4E, as a result of challenging operational circumstances experienced during the period under review and was largely attributable to lower production at Zondereinde.

Northam benefited from a higher platinum group metals price with the average US dollar basket price achieved increased by 22.5 percent to $2 647 (R39 039) an ounce 4E. Its operating profit increased by 12.7 percent. Although the key contributor to this increase was a 16.8 percent increase in revenue, this was partially offset by a corresponding 20 percent increase in the cost of sales, resulting in an operating profit of R5.9 billion compared to the first half of 2021, which was R5.2bn. Sales volumes were impacted by higher inventory levels arising from the planned rebuild and upgrade of furnace 1 during the period, together with the increased pipeline as a result of the introduction of a second precious metal refiner, it said.

Generated cash flow from operations amounted to R2.9bn, compared to the first half of 2021, which was R3.1bn knocked by marginally lower sales volumes and higher than inflation cost increases. In November, Northam announced that it made a strategic investment by acquiring a significant shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat ). It acquired a 32.8 percent stake in RBPlat to Northam Platinum at a premium of R180 a share. “The concomitant repurchase of almost 30 percent of the shares in issue, resulting in a once-off outflow of cash over R6.6 billion, together with the acquisition of RBPlat shares amounting to a further outflow of R4.1 billion during the period,” it said.

The combined impact on cash flows, including an increase in capital expenditure and the significant cash outlay in respect of the accelerated maturity of the Zambezi BEE transaction and concomitant share repurchase, resulted in net debt increasing to R14.3bn, excluding the deferred portion of the purchase consideration relating to the acquisition of the RBPlat shares, amounting to R5.7 bn, the group said. Northam announced in August that it now held all of the Zambezi preference shares. The group said its share of earnings from RBPlat amounted to R128.4 million, included in Ebitda, and calculated for the period from November 19, 2021, until December 31, 2021, adjusted for additional RBPlat shares purchased on-market by Northam during December 2021.

“A dividend of R536.2 million was declared in respect of Northam’s shareholding in RBPlat after the period end and is excluded from the above,” Northam said. Meanwhile, Northam said the Zondereinde and Booysendal mines experienced particularly difficult operational environments during this period.Tragically, Zondereinde suffered two mining-related fatalities, together with increased medical absences relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Regional community unrest resulted in various production stoppages at Booysendal.

“These factors negatively impacted the group’s metal production as well as unit cash costs,” it said. The company reported that its expansionary projects remained on track. “The development of the Western extension at Zondereinde has progressed well. Booysendal has made good progress on South mine, while recording seven million fatality-free shifts and remaining fatality-free since inception. Eland mine continues to ramp up and the addition of the recently acquired Maroelabult section, transferred in January 2022, provides flexibility," it said.