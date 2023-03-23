NPO set to march against Bushveld Vametco mine in Brits over community complaints

Non-Profit Make It Happen Foundation (Mihafo) has announced that it will lead the community surrounding the Bushveld Vametco mine in Brits, North West, in a march on Friday. The group said it was heeding a call from the communities in Brits who have complained about the mine taking their land and livestock, among other things.

"Mihafo received a complaint from the concerned residents surrounding the mine in Brits who have robbed them of their land rights, livestock, human rights, business opportunities, and others. “The communities are now requesting the foundation to intervene before any loss of life could be experienced. As a result, MIHAFO will lead the communities around Bojanala District Madibeng areas on a peaceful protest to Bushveld Vametco Mine’s head office,” the Foundation said. Mihafo describes itself as a non-profit organisation established to support the aspiration of all South Africans to pursue nation-building, bring about unity in diversity and genuine economic inclusion.

The foundation said that when the Bushveld Vametco mine was granted permission by the Department of Minerals Resources, the community was using the land for different purposes. “After the community was removed, they lost their opportunities of mining and farming. Most of the livestock used to drink water through some of the holes which were created by the communities when they were digging for minerals underground,” the group said. It said when the mine erected a fence, some animals remained inside, and the mine was refusing to release the cattle roaming at their premises.

“The community of Thetele, Mothotlung, Rankotea, the Switch, and surrounding areas are also complaining about their house cracks, mining dust causing sickness to the residents. “The mine did not employ members of the community. The infrastructure such as the roads were damaged by the trucks going to the mine. The mine is not implementing the social and labour plan as per submission with the DMRE,” it said. The group said affected community members would start to assemble at 10am at 05 Harriers Street Illovo in Brits.