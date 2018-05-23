JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) on Tuesday reminded first year students who have qualified for bursaries to sign their agreements by July 31 or risk not having the money paid.

Nsfas recently announced that it was implementing its new bursary agreement after government's announcement of free education for students from poor families. The agreement only applies to first-year students and senior students who applied to Nsfas for the first time this year.

"NSFAS is concerned that the process is moving slowly. By 15 May, we had generated 37 893 (agreements) but only 5 063 had been signed,” it said in a statement.

The agreement outlines new terms and conditions which students must adhere to.

- African News Agency