Numsa said on Tuesday it and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union had signed a three-year wage agreement with BidAir. (Pic supplied: Numsa)

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Tuesday it and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union had signed a three-year wage agreement with BidAir. Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said wage talks began on January 25 and were concluded on April 12. The wage agreement was effective from January 1, 2019 to December 31 2021, she said.

Under the deal, workers earning more than R5,000 per month will get a 7.5 percent increase while those paid less than R5,000 will get 9.25 percent.

"In 2020 those earning more than R5,000 will get a 7 percent increase and [there will be a] 9 percent increase for those earning less than R5,000," Hlubi-Majola said.

She said in 2021 there would be a CPI-linked increase capped at a minimum of 6.5 percent and a maximum of seven percent across the board for all workers in the bargaining unit.

Outstanding issues would be dealt with at an operational level, including medical aid, employment equity and equal pay for work of equal value.

"We have agreed to resolve these issues within 3 months from the date of signing the agreement. We also reserve the right to refer a dispute to the relevant party should we disagree," the Numsa spokesperson added.

- African News Agency (ANA)