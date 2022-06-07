Numsa calls for Comair CEO to resign

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it will be meeting with the management team of Comair, including the CEO Glenn Orsmond and the company’s Business Rescue Practitioner, Richard Ferguson on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the airline, and to get feedback on the progress of securing a funder. Numsa said it posed questions to Orsmond last week and received ‘unsatisfactory answers’ about an issue that can potentially result in the loss of over 1200 direct jobs and thousands of other indirect jobs linked to the airline.

“Our members are concerned for their future as rumours of the airline’s possible liquidation are circulating, but management is not giving direction or information in this regard,” Numsa said. The airline voluntarily grounded its operations on 1 June on the basis that it simply does not have enough funds to keep on flying. The management cited high fuel prices and the Omicron related lockdown as part of the reason for its financial distress.

Numsa said, “We have disputed this as other airlines are operating in the same environment as Comair but are doing so efficiently and profitably. We believe that at the core of Comair’s problems is the CEO himself together with the BRP and their poor management of the airline. We have finally secured a meeting with them and management, at Comair’s Airline offices.” Numsa called for the immediate resignation of Glenn Orsmond the CEO and an immediate end of the business rescue process, which the union says is only enriching practitioner’s personal bank balances by making them richer at workers expense. “Our members have had enough uncertainty and anxiety and would like to be led by an empathetic and caring leader who prioritizes people over profits and his own personal wealth. Our members are understandably angry. We will demonstrate until Glenn Orsmond marches out of the buildings permanently! This airline can be saved but as long as Orsmond and the BRP’s are at the helm, it is headed for a crash landing.”

Numsa represents about 700 Comair employees out of approximately 1200. Numsa further said that members will be picketing outside the premises of Comair on Tuesday the 7 June to highlight their concern for their jobs. The picket will take place whilst the talks are going on inside the building.