Numsa declares deadlock with South32 over wage negotiations

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has deadlocked with the management of South32. The union said it had met with the employer for wage talks last week under the auspices of the CCMA.

The reason for the deadlock is primarily because the employer insists on using a hybrid model when engaging workers for wage talks, Numsa said on Monday. The hybrid model entails the employer tabling an across-the-board offer with a once-off cash component to be paid. Numsa said that South32 is offering 3.1% increase across the board, and then on top of that, it is offering a once-off increase of 4%, which is paid for only one month in cash.

Numsa said in a statement: “Our members reject this hybrid model because this is not a meaningful increase, and they want the employer to make a better offer across the board.” “South32 has not been fair in its approach to wage talks. They have already offered white-collar workers, who earn much more than ordinary blue-collar workers, 6.5% across the board, and what is worse is they have implemented the increase. This is unfair, and it is a form of discrimination against employees,” the union further stated. “South32 is clearly trying to strong-arm Numsa and its members into accepting a wage proposal which is less than what they deserve. South32 can definitely afford to pay workers better. According to IOL it reportedly recorded a, “69 per cent increase in its revenue to $9.26 billion (R155bn), an increase from the $5.47bn reported in the 2021 financial year, with profit after tax reported at $2.6billion dollars. It seems that South32 has employed scab labour in preparation for a strike.“

Numsa said that South32 employed extra security guards. “We reject this with the contempt it deserves. They should be working to resolve the dispute, and it seems they are preparing for a strike. We have lodged a dispute with the CCMA, and there will be a meeting to deal with the dispute on the 15th and 16th of September. If the employer fails to put a meaningful offer on the table on that day, we will have no option but to apply to the Metals and Engineering Bargaining Council (MEIBC) for a certificate to strike,” Numsa further said. BUSINESS REPORT