JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Monday it was meeting employers in the motor employers through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to try and break a deadlock in negotiations regarding wages and other benefits. NUMSA said talks with the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa (FRA), the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) and National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA) had broken down over a peace clause locking the union into a three-year wage deal, among other issues.

Another long standing point of contention is a transport/night shift allowance for fuel station workers. NUMSA says the lowest paid workers cannot afford to pay for transportation late at night or early in the morning, forcing the majority of them to walk to work and exposing them to criminals.

"We hope that this time, employers will be ready to engage meaningfully," the union said on Monday.

"So far, the only offer they have made is to offer a five percent increase over a three-year period. They have not responded to day to day issues affecting workers on the shop floor."

