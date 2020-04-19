NUMSA, SACCA reject proposed collective agreement on SAA retrenchments

CAPE TOWN – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have outrightly reject a proposed collective agreement dealing with mass retrenchments at the embattled South African Airways (SAA). NUMSA and SACCA said in a joint statement, after receiving communique from one of the two joint business rescue practitioners (BRPs), that: “We have always been clear that we had to be consulted in the formulation of a business rescue plan, and, therefore, we have not participated in the Section 189A process at SAA based on the fact that to date there is no business rescue plan.” The unions said the BRPs had been inappropriately consulting in the development of the business rescue plan with only selected affected persons, to the exclusion of NUMSA and SACCA. “We are an important stakeholder in this process but we have not been consulted at all on the development of the business rescue plan and instead we are being presented with a purported collective agreement, which is entirely inconsistent with an attempt to save SAA. It’s against this backdrop that we outright reject this proposed agreement.” SACCA and NUMSA said they were engaged in talks with the shareholder and were of the firm belief that SAA could be saved and would be saved. “We, therefore, see no need to subject workers to these horrific offers that are being made by one of the BRPs, in the absence of a business rescue plan. “We are alive to the fact that SAA will not survive in its current form and NUMSA and SACCA believe that it is time for extensive deliberation on options on how SAA can survive and in what form and that is exactly what we are engaging on right now.”

SAA plans to lay off its entire workforce after failing to persuade the government to provide more financial aid, which threatens to ground the airline for good.

The proposal to the labour groups offered severance packages to all its 4 700 staff from the end of April after administrators concluded that a successful turnaround was unlikely.

Justine Hoppe, director at Mazars Recovery and Restructuring, said with SAA having been denied its request for an additional R10 billion in funding by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the state-owned entity’s business rescue process is highly unlikely to survive for much longer.

“We know that without funding, SAA is severely restricted operationally. The fact that the business has also been barred from sourcing foreign funding effectively also means that there is little likelihood of money coming into the business from the outside,” said Hoppe.

Hoppe noted that SAA’s business rescue practitioners had indicated that ongoing cargo operations will continue for now. “The company continues with its cargo flights and has been involved with the repatriation of South Africans abroad in response to the Covid-19 crisis. The use of cargo operations is a way to generate some funding going forward – but it is unlikely to assist SAA in avoiding liquidation.”

Intellidex head of Capital Markets Research Peter Attard Montalto said with no funding is available from any quarter SAA was nearly dead. The question was how it would be liquidated, in particular given Mango, which is is 100 percent owned by SAA, was not bankruptcy remote.

“We see a fire-sale of Mango, technical and catering as part of the process. The government will try and keep hope alive of a new state airline eventually but the lesson from other countries is this never happens and funders will quickly kill that idea,” said Montalto.

NUMSA and SACCA said they were considering their options in dealing with this unacceptable state of affairs and advised all members to ignore the content of the collective agreement and allow those who were serious about the future of SAA and the country time to further engage in constructive discussions.

