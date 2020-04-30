Oasis Crescent Property Fund is well-positioned to deal with challenges of the Covid-19 crisis

CAPE TOWN – Oasis Crescent Property Fund said it is well-positioned to deal with challenges of the Covid-19 crisis as it had no debt compared with other real estate investment trusts (REIT), and its liquid reserves were healthy.

The group was also less exposed to potential rental defaults through the lockdown compared with other REITs, as 87 percent of its tenants were multinational, national or government-related, and 76 percent of rental income was in the industrial, office and retail essential goods and services sectors.

In addition, the Fund had zero exposure to Edcon Group.

The group Thursday said its distribution per unit fell by 9.7 percent to 101 cents per unit in the year to March 31, 2020, from 111.9 cents per unit in the prior corresponding period.

Distribution per unit was impacted by 5.3 cents per unit or 4.7 percent, due to vacancy for property enhancement and property disposal, and by 1.7 cents per unit or 1.5 percent from additional property security costs.