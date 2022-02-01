Oceana cleared of Daybrook wrongdoing but new accountancy treatment is needed

OCEANA said yesterday it had been cleared of wrongdoing by an investigation into its accounting treatment of its 25 percent stake in Westbank Fishing held by Daybrook Fisheries, its US subsidiary, but that a new accountancy treatment was needed. The fishing company has delayed the release of annual results.

“There has been no evidence of fraud, misappropriation or loss of funds or management override of controls arising from any of the matters raised,” it said. Oceana had warned on October 29 of a delay in publishing year-end results after it was made aware of queries raised by a whistle-blower relating to its US subsidiary. Oceana appointed ENSafrica to do an investigation, supported by US legal advisers in respect of US legal and marine regulatory matters.

Oceana said the investigation had been concluded and the accounting treatment of matters relating to Daybrook and its investment in Westbank had come under review. “Oceana’s technical accounting advisors, Mazars South Africa supported by Mazars International among others, concluded that a purely legal interpretation of certain clauses in the transaction, shareholders’ and operating agreements could result in a conclusion, from an IFRS perspective, that Oceana has joint control over Westbank. “However, considering that voting against the 75 percent shareholder in Westbank could result, ultimately, in Westbank losing its fishing endorsement and thus significantly prejudicing the operations of Daybrook, the technical advisers concluded that because there is a significant economic disincentive for Daybrook to exercise joint control, and that in fact Daybrook has not been exercising its veto rights over the operational expenditure budget, the 75 percent shareholder has de facto control over Westbank, and Daybrook only has significant influence, which is aligned with the accounting treatment in prior years,” it said.

However, the auditors found that from an IFRS perspective different accounting treatment was needed from equity accounting 25 percent of the holding to accounting for 100 percent of Westbank, based on the share of the output, which Daybrook was obliged to take from Westbank, and recognising a liability in respect of the 75 percent shareholder’s share of the profit/loss and net assets to which Daybrook was not entitled. Oceana said this accounting treatment had resulted in a change to the prior year’s comparative numbers, but no change to headline earnings per share, earnings per share or net asset value per share. The group’s 25 percent share in Westbank contributed a loss of less than 1 percent of profit before tax for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Oceana said ENSafrica’s report was now subject to external review by the group’s auditors, with particular reference to the IFRS interpretations and the basis of accounting for the 25 percent interest in Westbank. The auditors required about 10 more days in which to finalise their conclusions and the results will be released thereafter. The change in accounting for Westbank had no impact on headline earnings or on net asset value for the current year and shareholders’ attention was drawn to the trading update published on December 10, 2021, it said.