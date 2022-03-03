Oceana Group loses another senior staffer, predicts earnings decline

OCEANA Group, which yesterday added its company secretary to a spate of senior resignations, said headline earnings per share were likely to decrease between -8 percent and - 13 percent for the year ended September 30, 2021. The publication of the results has been twice delayed due to the need to conclude a forensic probe into the accounting of a US subsidiary.

The group said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share were expected to be between 587.1 cents and 546.7 cents, compared with 628.4 cents the previous year. The decline was marginally more than a previous trading statement, which had predicted headline earnings per share to decline between -2 percent to -12 percent. Oceana also announced that there had been no material change to its previous fishing rights allocations, following the conclusion of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s 2021/22 Fishing Rights Allocation Process at the end of last month. Rights in five key fish species had been secured for the next 15 years.

Last week Oceana said its initial feedback from the ENSafrica Forensics probe showed no employees or directors would be implicated in fraud or criminal conduct in the report. In addition, none of the matters investigated were likely to result in a financial loss to the company. Chief financial officer Hajra Karrim was put on a “precautionary” suspension earlier this year pending the outcome of the probe, while chief executive Imraan Soomra recently also voluntarily resigned in terms of his contract, the group said. Yesterday, company secretary Adela Fortune resigned with effect from March 15, “to pursue other opportunities,” the group said.