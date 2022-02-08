Oceana Group suspends its chief financial officer ahead of probe findings into US fishing deal

THE OCEANA Group has suspended its chief financial officer (CFO), Hajra Karrim, “on a precautionary” basis ahead of the anticipated completion of an internal audit investigation by law firm ENSAfrica into how it accounts for its US fishing interests. The fishing group said yesterday that it had started a process to appoint an acting CFO. At the end of January the company said it planned to release the investigation report around February 10.

Oceana had warned the market last October that its results would be delayed due to a problem around its ownership of US fish-meal and fish oil processing company Daybrook Fisheries, which Oceana bought for R4.6 billion in 2015. The deal had included a 25 percent interest in US fishing company Wesbank, as well as a R164.2 million put option that gave Oceana the right of first refusal for the balance of the stake, should the owners, Wesbank Fishing Partners, wish to sell their 75 percent shareholding. In 2016 the put option was exercised, but Oceana could not legally own the 75 percent stake as the American Fisheries Act requires fishing vessels in the US to be at least 75 percent owned and controlled by US citizens. Oceana CEO Francois Kuttel, a US citizen, acquired the stake after resigning from Oceana. Some 35.6 percent of Oceana’s outside shareholders – apart from shareholders such as directors of the group who owned shares – voted against the transaction because they deemed it a related party transaction. The 35.6 percent is a high percentage of dissenting votes in the South African corporate world. Oceana announced key findings of the ENSAfrica investigation at the end of January.

It found no evidence of fraud, misappropriation or loss of funds or management override of controls arising from any of the matters raised. However, the accounting treatment of various matters relating to Daybrook and its investment in Westbank was reviewed. Also discovered during the investigation were “other matters, that were not within the original scope of the investigation”, that “may potentially lead to further remedial action and possible reportable irregularities relating to conduct and behavioural breaches of key personnel”. Rebecca Jonathan, a former Oceana employee and member of its empowerment trust, told Business Report that she had had problems with the Daybrook deal, as Oceana’s financial director had signed as proxy for Oceana’s empowerment trust at the general meeting, when none of the empowerment trust members knew of the transaction.