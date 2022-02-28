Oceana Group tries to reassure investors ahead of release of forensic report

OCEANA Group’s shareholders appeared to take heart on Friday after it said initial feedback from a probe by ENSafrica Forensics showed no employees or directors would be implicated in fraud or criminal conduct in the report. In addition, none of the matters in the ENSafrica Forensics investigation were likely to result in a financial loss to the company, a statement from Oceana said.

The share price gained 3.38 percent to R53.60 on Friday afternoon, this after it has been trending lower following delays in releasing the results for the year to end-September 2021, the “precautionary” suspension of CFO Hajra Karrim, and the resignation of the CEO Imraan Soomra. Further doubts were cast when Oceana said the report had also uncovered “other matters, that were not within the original scope of the investigation,” that “may potentially lead to further remedial action and possible reportable irregularities relating to conduct and behavioural breaches of key personnel.” On Friday, Oceana said ENSafrica Forensics’ investigation was expected to be completed on March 4, 2022.

“The board anticipates, following discussion with PwC, that the reviewed provisional report will be released by March 9, 2022 and that the annual financial statements… will be released by March 25, 2022.” Karrim remained on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary processes. Issues in the disciplinary did not relate to the financial information of the company, nor did they include alleged complicity in the subject matter of the investigation, Oceana said. Also, Oceana said Soomra had voluntarily resigned in line with his contract of employment. The company said his reasons for resigning were personal to him and the company could not speak for him. However, his resignation did not result in financial losses to the company.