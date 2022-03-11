Oceana’s earnings decline due to supply issues, engine damage and unrest in KZN

OCEANA Group, the fishing products group, yesterday reported revenue falling 8.1 percent to R7.63 billion in its 2021 financial year due to lower occupancy in its cold storage segment and a stronger exchange rate on export and US-dollar-revenue. The release of the already delayed, provisional annual results yesterday is expected to be followed by the release of the audited financial statements on March 25, 2022.

The delay came after the board commissioned a forensic investigation to probe the claims made by a whistle-blower, and additional time was needed for a thorough investigation. The group said last month none of the matters investigated was likely to result in a financial loss to the company, and no evidence of fraud or criminal conduct had been identified. A further investigation was then required to probe the dating of signatures for a $4.2 million (R65m) insurance claim, and whether the claim should be recognised in the 2021or 2022 financial year, which caused additional delays in the release of the results.

In the meantime, the chief executive (CEO) resigned in terms of his contract, and the chief financial officer was put under a “precautionary” suspension. Chairman Mustaq Brey said the delay in publishing results was regrettable, but necessary given the circumstances and good progress had been made to get through a difficult period, culminating in the publication of the provisional results. “Today marks the end of a painful chapter in our 104-year history. The work completed to publish results has positioned Oceana to now focus on driving performance and delivering value for all stakeholders,” he said.

Interim CEO Neville Brink said there had been strong demand across product lines and favourable pricing, which resulted in a good operating performance for the year. Supply issues resulted in lower canned fish, fishmeal and fish oil sales volumes. This was partly offset by favourable pricing across most products. Main-engine damage resulted in the Desert Diamond, the horse mackerel trawl vessel, being out of operation for 49 days.

Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal affected product availability for the rest of the year, with R86m of inventory lost. The R20m balance of a R108m insurance claim (including loss of profits) was recognised as a contingent asset at year-end, and was recorded in income in the 2022 financial year. A R63m business interruption claim for Hurricane Ida which affected US operations, was received in October and was recognised as a contingent asset at year-end and had only been recorded in income in the 2022 financial year.

Covid-19 related costs and global container shortages and port challenges added to the challenges. Operating profit fell 14.3 percent to R1.19 billion. If contingent asset insurance claims of R83m - all relating to insured losses incurred during the year were recognised before year end - the decrease would have been limited to 8.3 percent. Headline earnings fell 11.2 percent to R652m. Net debt reduced by 5 percent to R2.13bn.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to March 2022 were expected to be more than 20 percent lower than the Heps for March 31, 2021. The company was unable to provide shareholders with a trading range due to the impact of the uncertainty of fish-catch rates for the remaining three weeks of the interim period. Oceana was successful in all its applications for the 2021/22 Fishing Rights Application Process (FRAP) and was allocated 15-year rights until 2037. The allocations were materially in line with previous allocations.