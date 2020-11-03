Old Mutual CEO reboots strategy after exit of predecessor

JOHANNESBURG - When Iain Williamson took over as chief executive officer of Old Mutual four months ago, Africa’s largest insurer was being hammered from all sides.

The financial-services firm was contending with the economic fallout of a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a spike in claims, and tumultuous global capital markets.

Its reputation had been hurt by an acrimonious legal spat that saw Williamson’s predecessor suspended, locked out of his office and fired, twice. This after Old Mutual had already gained notoriety as the South African company that embarked on a global expansion by moving its headquarters to London in 1999, only to unwind it all and retreat home in 2018.

Now, the 50-year-old is adding flesh to a strategy refresh started with the board last year -- even amid the tussle with ex-CEO Peter Moyo.

Williamson is seen as a safe pair of hands, having joined the group about 30 years ago and acting in the top post since May last year. In that time, five CEOs came and went.