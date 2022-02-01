Old Mutual once again wins court case against former chief executive Peter Moyo

Philippa Larkin OLD Mutual was once more victorious against former chief executive Peter Moyo as the Gauteng local division of the High Court yesterday found in favour of the insurance group and threw out the R250 million damages claim.

Following Moyo’s initial interim reinstatement application in July 2019, yesterday’s decision added to numerous judgments finding Old Mutual acted lawfully in terminating his contract. Moyo was back in court earlier this month in his bid for reinstatement and damages following his dismissal twice from the insurance and investment group in 2019 for alleged conflict of interest. In his judgment yesterday, after two weeks of hearings, the Honourable Justice Wright found that Moyo had failed to produce any evidence on which it could be held that Old Mutual did anything wrongful in connection with the termination of Moyo’s employment in June 2019.

Moyo had argued in court that the termination of his employment was unlawful and claimed reinstatement and damages totalling R230 million. He had also claimed damages in an amount of R20m on the basis that statements made on behalf of Old Mutual in relation to the termination of his employment allegedly insulted him and violated his dignity. Moyo was fired in June 2019 for allegedly pocketing dividend payments of R30.6m linked to an investment firm he co-founded, NMT Capital, in which Old Mutual has a 20 percent stake, which it acquired in 2005 as part of a black economic empowerment deal.

Moyo chaired an NMT meeting in 2018 where he declared a R105m ordinary dividend and allegedly paid himself dividends, but Old Mutual’s preference share dividends were not paid. Moyo and his partners thus shared R84m, while omitting to pay preference share dividends, valued at R65.4m at the time. During the hearing this month Moyo had abandoned his claim for reinstatement, but persisted with damages claims.

Old Mutual said in a statement yesterday, “According to the judgment handed down this morning, the case advanced by Mr Moyo himself is not one which could lead to a finding for him. On that basis, the Court granted Old Mutual and its non-executive directors (who were cited as defendants) absolution from the instance. This means there is no need for Old Mutual to call any witnesses to testify in opposition to Mr Moyo’s claims, which have been dismissed on the basis of Mr Moyo’s own version.” The court also found that, before the termination of Moyo’s contract, he had ample opportunity to put his side of the story and found that no damages flowed from the suspension of his employment. The judge also said on termination, Old Mutual had correctly applied clause 24.1.1 of the employment contract, which allowed either Old Mutual or Moyo to terminate the contract on six months' notice. The court said it agreed with similar findings made by the High Court in January 2020, which also found Old Mutual had acted lawfully in terminating Moyo’s contract.