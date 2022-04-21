Old Mutual to boost its BEE with a new R2.8bn broad-based scheme

OLD MUTUAL has announced a R2.8 billion broad-based black economic empowerment ownership scheme named Bula Tsela, to its staff and the black public, which will take its BBBEE ownership to more than 30 percent. The transaction would result in an approximate 4 percent increase in the BBBEE shareholding in Old Mutual, a statement from the 177-year-old life assurance and financial services group said yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisment

When Old Mutual did its “managed separation” from its former UK-base and operations in 2018, it made a commitment to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to achieve a BBBEE ownership percentage of at least 25 percent by June 2021, which was achieved. It also committed to be best in class (measured at that time) within five years or by June 2023, which would have required its BBBEE shareholding to exceed 30 percent. Bula Tsela (seSotho for “open or pave the way) transaction would exceed the 30 percent target, Old Mutual said yesterday in a statement.

Story continues below Advertisment

The deal will be done by issuing some 205.3 million new Old Mutual ordinary shares for cash, which constitutes about 4.36 percent of the share capital. This will be financed by notional and actual funding from the group and its subsidiaries. The employee share ownership trusts (ESOP Trusts) will hold about 1.6 percent of Old Mutual’s share capital after the transaction. Meanwhile, a special purpose vehicle (RetailCo) will be created where black members of the public can subscribe for ordinary shares - this vehicle will in turn hold about 1.29 percent of Old Mutual’s shares.

Story continues below Advertisment

The group expects that the shares in RetailCo will be listed on a broad based black economic empowerment exchange within five years - these shares will not be tradeable until then. In addition, a community trust will hold about 1.29 percent of Old Mutual’s share capital, for black community beneficiaries. The ESOP scheme would be open to all employees, but a disproportionate allocation of awards would be made toward achieving transformation objectives, including to black South African employees at lower job grade levels.

Story continues below Advertisment

Vesting will entitle employees to take transfer of the ESOP Old Mutual Shares after a 10-year lock-in period. Allocations of shares in RetailCo would be tilted towards qualifying black women and other broad-based criteria still to be determined. A minimum of 200 shares at a total subscription price of R2 000, payable upfront could be applied for in RetailCo, or a minimum of 100 shares, with the R1 000 payable over a 12 month term. Meanwhile, Old Mutual’s share price traded 1.54 percent lower at R12.14 on the JSE yesterday, which means potential black public shareholders will be buying Old Mutual shares already at a 17.6 percent discount to the current market price.